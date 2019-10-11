More than 100 Corvettes will be in Historic Downtown Sedalia for the second annual Hotel Bothwell W-K Chevrolet Corvette Show and Cruise-in from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 around the Pettis County Courthouse.
The show is exclusively for Corvettes from C1 through C7. The event will include a raffle with several items such as car accessories and a Patrick Mahomes signed mini helmet to benefit Cancer Perks. Food will be available and arts and crafts will be for sale in the Fox Theater Events Center.
Awards will be given out for each class of corvettes, best in show, and people’s choice sponsored by Stanley Black and Decker of Sedalia.
For more information, contact the Hotel Bothwell and Conference Center, 103 E. Fourth St., at 660-826-5588.
