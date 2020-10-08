Hotel Bothwell and W-K Chevrolet will host the third annual Corvette Show and Cruise-In from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday around the Pettis County Courthouse.
“The car show is exclusively for Corvettes from C1 through C8,” Laura Erganian, Hotel Bothwell general manager, said. “We are excited that our event will include Corvette owners from as far away as Tennessee …”
The event will host a raffle with several unique items that will benefit Cancer Perks. Choose from car accessories to a Kansas City Chiefs tailgate package. Awards will be given for each class of Corvettes along with Best of Show and People’s Choice.
For more information, contact Hotel Bothwell and Conference Center, 103 E. Fourth St., at 660-826-5588 or visit www.hotelbothwell.com.
