Energy Transfer has completed its safety testing of the Houstonia 400 natural gas pipeline. The testing on this 30-inch line, which ran from the Houstonia station and the Lamine River, was completed Friday. The pipeline is expected to be back in service Friday, Sept. 6.
The Houstonia 400 line is part of the Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line transmission system, which consists of four pipelines extending approximately 1,300 miles from producing areas in the Anadarko Basin of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas to Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and into Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.