As of Sept. 23, the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department announced the Hubbard Park basketball courts will be closed for approximately 10 days for staff to paint and line the courts.
Hubbard Park basketball courts closed for painting
- By Democrat Staff
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Ryan Gosling to play stuntman in David Leitch flick
- Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome 'healthy and beautiful' first child
- City of Sedalia asks for community input for comprehensive plan
- Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative students take part in sensory learning
- Scott Joplin Ragtime Foundation to offer online series
- Crash Reports Sept. 24
- Pavement sealing work planned for state Route 7
- Police Reports Sept. 24
Most Popular
Articles
- Smithton man accused of killing wife with truck
- Three people charged after officers find meth lab
- Crash Reports Sept. 15
- Police Reports Sept. 18
- Command Sgt. Maj. David Gail returns home to neighborhood support
- Pettis County Sheriff offers details on body camera purchase
- Undefeated Windsor logs third shutout, 26-0, against Cabool
- La Monte has a new restaurant, bar
- Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education discusses COVID-19 pandemic
- New mural bringing beauty to downtown Sedalia
Images
Videos
Commented
- Sticking to my presidential decision (13)
- Letter: Community needs to pull together against COVID-19 (8)
- Letter: COVID-19 problems are over-hyped (5)
- Letter: Radio DJ offers offensive comments (3)
- Bothwell Board looks at finances, new air handlers (3)
- Standing up for our democracy is the top issue (3)
- Letter: Another response to local medical leaders (3)
- Letter: Wearing a mask is best option (2)
- Decision made for General Election vote (2)
- No charges in shooting death of Hannah Fizer (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 25
Online Poll
Do you exercise regularly?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.