Heber Hunt Elementary and the Heber Hunt PTA will host a block party from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Students and their family members are invited to the event featuring slides, bounce houses, dunk tanks and obstacle courses, Members of the Sedalia Fire and Police Departments are expected to attend.
The event is free for Heber Hunt families. The PTA will have food items available for sale. Funds raised will help the PTA with school projects.
