The Hughesville Fire Department will host a fish fry and whole hog supper at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Fire Station on Cravens Street. There will be a silent auction and 50/50 drawing starting at 5 p.m. For more information, call 660-826-6885.
