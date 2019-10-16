The Missouri Humanities Council will host a Cultural Heritage Workshop for any interested individuals to learn how heritage and culture can benefit their community. The workshop is free to attend and lunch will be provided, but registration is required in advance at www.mohumanities.org/cultural-heritage-workshops.
It will be hosted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the Katy Depot, 600 E. Third St.
The objective of these workshops is to provide the tools and resources necessary to strengthen cultural heritage programming in Missouri’s rural communities. Topics include an introduction to Sedalia, Place and Placemaking, Marketing and Social Media, Branding, and Grant Information. There will be opportunities for group discussion, networking, and applied activities.
To reserve a spot or for more information, contact Caitlin Yager at caitlin@mohumanities.org or 314-781-9660.
