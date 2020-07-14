There will be an ice cream fundraising event for Marvin Dove, of Green Ridge, for help with unexpected medical costs due to a back injury that is limiting his ability to walk and to work.
The event is from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 18 at the Green Ridge Community Center in Green Ridge. Free will donations will be accepted and a drive-thru is available.
For more information, search for “Marvin Dove” on GoFundMe.com. For other questions or personal donations, call 660-221-3299 or 660-473-6419.
