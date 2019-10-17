Immanuel United Church of Christ, Fourth Street and Vermont Avenue in Sedalia, will host its 20th annual German Dinner from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Adult tickets are $12 in advance or $14 at the door. Children ages 6-12 are $6 in advance or $8 at the door. The menu includes sauerbraten, German potato salad, turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, polish sausage, sauerkraut, homemade applesauce, green beans, beets and rolls. Meal includes drink and dessert. Carryout is available. A raffle and country store will also be available.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.