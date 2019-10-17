Immanuel United Church of Christ, Fourth Street and Vermont Avenue in Sedalia, will host its 20th annual German Dinner from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Adult tickets are $12 in advance or $14 at the door. Children ages 6-12 are $6 in advance or $8 at the door. The menu includes sauerbraten, German potato salad, turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, polish sausage, sauerkraut, homemade applesauce, green beans, beets and rolls. Meal includes drink and dessert. Carryout is available. A raffle and country store will also be available.
