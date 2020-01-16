Due to ice and snow forecasted for early Friday morning, schools have already canceled classes for Friday.
To have your cancelation added to this list, email ncooke@sedaliademocrat.com.
Sedalia School District 200
Schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 17. No CTC at State Fair Community College. When Sedalia 200 cancels classes, Boys and Girls Clubs also is closed. All Friday activities are cancelled except the McDonald's Classic boys basketball tournament; a decision on whether games those will be played will be made later.
State Fair Community College
The Eldon campus will be closed Friday.
University of Central Missouri
All classes in Warrensburg and Lee's Summit are canceled and offices closed Friday, Jan. 17.
Sedalia Senior Center
The center will be closed Friday for all meals and activities.
Pettis County R-XII (Dresden)
Classes are canceled for Friday.
Green Ridge School District
Classes are canceled for Friday.
La Monte School District
Classes and all homecoming events are canceled Friday.
Pettis County R-V (Northwest)
Classes are canceled for Friday. The senior dinner has been moved to Jan. 27.
Smithton School District
Classes and all activities are canceled for Friday.
