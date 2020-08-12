In light of several recent opioid overdoses, the Pettis County Health Center is reminding citizens about the availability of Narcan.
According to a news release, the health center has received reports of increased overdoses and deaths related to the presence of misbranded, illegal drugs in the county. Reports have indicated that symptoms shown by the victims are the same as those from an overdose of opioids.
The Pettis County Health Center has free Naloxone (Narcan) available for community members who may be at risk for an overdose as well as family and friends of those who are at risk. According to the Narcan website, the nasal spray is FDA approved for the treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose.
According to PCHC Administrator JoAnn Martin, the health center wanted to “inform the community that the Health Center has a resource that is very important at this time.
“Even as we are dealing with the COVD-19 pandemic, the Health Center continues to provide a range of services for the community,” Martin told the Democrat via email. “Having Naloxone available for those at risk is just one of the many services we provide, such as providing immunizations for children to return to school.”
Martin added the center’s mental health coordinator has been working to assist those who are enrolled in health center programs to meet the challenges that isolation and disruption have caused.
According to Martin, the health center staff provides a brief training program to demonstrate when and how to use Narcan. There is no record kept of the name of those who request the medication.
Naloxone is provided through the MORE project, which is a program of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Individuals seeking Narcan can come to the Pettis County Health Center, 911 E.16th St., and speak with a public health staff member. Those requesting the medication do not have to provide their name.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is creating a great deal of stress for many members of our community,” Martin said in the news release. “There are resources to get help for a mental health crisis or a drug/alcohol issue.”
For more information, contact the Pettis County Health Center at 660-827-1130.
