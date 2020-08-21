An inmate at the Pettis County Jail died Thursday morning at the jail of an apparent medical issue.
According to a Pettis County Sheriff’s Office press release, at 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Pettis County Jail staff were alerted to a middle-aged male inmate having difficulty breathing. Staff moved the inmate from his cell to begin medical protocol, and the Pettis County Ambulance District was called to the scene. Once PCAD arrived, the man was placed in an ambulance for transport to the hospital but became unresponsive. Employees attempted resuscitation, but efforts were unsuccessful.
Pettis County Coroner Robert “Skip” Smith was called to the scene and pronounced the man deceased. A sheriff’s office detective investigated the incident, and an autopsy is pending at the University of Missouri Medical Center in Columbia.
At the time of the report, it was believed the man died of a medical issue and “no foul play appeared to be involved in the incident,” according to the press release.
