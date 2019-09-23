The Water Division’s contractor is scheduled to complete connection work in the area of South Barrett Avenue, north of the intersection with West Broadway Boulevard (U.S. Highway 50) beginning at 7 a.m. on Sept. 23 and continuing through 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24.
This intersection will be closed to through traffic during this period. Drivers will want to avoid this area and use an alternate route to avoid delays. Residences with driveways along South Barrett Avenue between West Broadway Boulevard (U.S. Highway 50) to West Seventh Street will remain open for use during completion of this work.
The work is dependent on weather.
