One person was injured in a Friday afternoon shooting in Sedalia.
Sedalia Police officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of West Ninth Street at 1:33 p.m. Friday for a report of gunshots. Sedalia Police Chief Matt Wirt told the Democrat one individual was shot.
“There is one person, I don’t know how many gunshots, but was shot,” Wirt said. “They went by private vehicle to the hospital and at this time they are in stable condition.”
Wirt said he did not have further details on the shooting as the investigation is ongoing. As of 3 p.m. officers were still on the scene.
“It’s still in the beginning stages of the investigation…” Wirt explained. “We’re still trying to determine who was involved and what happened. They’re still speaking to several different people...We’re still processing the house that it occurred at and dealing with the situation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.