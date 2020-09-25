Smith-Cotton surrendered 26 unanswered points Friday during a Central Missouri Activities Conference loss to Hickman.
S-C senior Darius Jones, who filled in for senior starter Chase McMullin, represented the final score of a 26-16 loss to the Kewpies at Tiger Stadium.
Jones also represented the next-man-up mentality important to any football season, but especially during the coronavirus pandemic campaign. He filled in at tailback for senior Chase McMullin, who did not play due to quarantine protocol.
“Coach came to me and said ‘You need to step up, Chase is out,’” Jones said, receiving the assignment Monday. “I said ‘Alright, bet.’”
Smith-Cotton head coach Charlie McFail said the Tigers were missing “six or seven” players.
“It has an effect, because you got guys who play in a certain spot and are used to that,” McFail said. “I think the kids can let it be as big as they want or let it be as small as they want.”
Tigers junior Jaren Washington rumbled for about 30 yards on a catch-and-run TD to help S-C score on its first possession. Sedalia would not score again until the fourth quarter.
After an S-C turnover on downs, Hickman junior Deon Weston scored on the next snap with a 49-yard carry. The Kewpies led 7-6 at the end of the first period.
The Kewpies capped a 48-yard drive with a 10-yard toss to senior Devin Turner and led 14-6 with 5 minutes, 27 seconds before halftime.
In the third, Hickman rushed for back-to-back TDs after the first run was erased with a penalty. Kewpies junior LJ Williams zipped through the S-C defense for an 79-yard score to give the visitors a 20-6 lead.
Williams ripped a 50-yard TD rush, again called back due to penalty, with about five minutes remaining in the third period. He faked a lateral near the end zone and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. Kewshawn Collins, junior, pushed forward three yards to extend the Hickman lead to 26-6.
Regarding the 26-point swing, McFail said the Tigers cannot afford to get discouraged in the face of adversity.
“It just kills you. You can’t have those bad streaks that go that long,” McFail said. “It’s OK to have bad plays here and there, but we have bad quarters. That puts us behind so bad, it’s hard to overcome.”
Smith-Cotton was awarded a second punt after the opening drive of the second half due to a penalty. Hickman fumbled the return and S-C recovered placing the Tigers on their own 22. Kewpies junior Jaiden Tandy thwarted Sedalia’s fourth-down attempt with an interception.
Hickman senior Adison Barnett-Hill picked off a screen pass and returned it for a score, but a penalty negated the points. The Tigers recovered a fumble on their own 7 to match the Hickman takeaway, but were forced to punt after three plays.
S-C senior Wesley Morrison, who helped the soccer team beat Jefferson City earlier in the day, converted a 27-yard field-goal attempt to make it 26-9 with 6:44 remaining.
The Tigers again moved into scoring position on the strength of a Jones 30-yard carry and red-zone snag on fourth down from junior Keyshawn Williams. Jones found paydirt on a two-yard gain with 2:46 to play.
Smith-Cotton (0-5, 0-3 CMAC) continues its conference stretch Friday at Battle in Columbia.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
