The following area students were recently named to the Kansas State University fall dean’s list.
Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 graded credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans.
Cole Camp: Hanna Westermier.
Houstonia: Danielle Funk.
