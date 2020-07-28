Kansas State Graduates Jul 28, 2020 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Get a Digital Subscription for 33¢ per day The following area students recently graduated from Kansas State University. Houstonia: Danielle Funk. Sedalia: Sharmaine Quiilala. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Student Danielle Funk University Area Kansas State University Houstonia Kansas × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Steven M. Sipple: A prediction on Spielman; Fred's new players to watch; and hot take on Adrian Catherine Zeta-Jones has been gardening in lockdown Riverdale's Bernadette Beck felt like a 'diversity quota' Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers remember Regis Philbin Perrie Edwards says filming Little Mix's video in coronavirus pandemic was 'bizarre' Iowa State replaces Cy-Hawk game with Ball State Aclara Awarded AMI Network Project by Nation's Largest Electric Cooperative Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan formally close Sussex Royal charity Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew restaurant features mom’s Mexican cookingArrest made in Doughboy statue vandalismMissouri Supreme Court denies Pettis County case a new trialHealth: Physician took talents where needed during pandemicSlice of Life: Sedalia teacher finds passion for powerliftingLocal, state medical officials urge residents to wear masksThree arrested in narcotics investigationDemocrat to change to mail deliveryPositive COVID-19 cases lead to softball cancellationMcDowell makes campaign stop in Sedalia Images Videos CommentedOne killed, five injured when truck crashes into Sedalia Wendy’s (7)Crash Reports July 3 (4)Letter: More research needed on BLM (2)Gov. Parson addresses Missouri Cattlemen’s Association at annual dinner (2)Nostalgic for Marxism? Check out BLM (2)No charges to be filed in 2019 Green Ridge death (1)Letter: Mask mandate isn’t needed (1)New perspective can make a big difference (1)McDowell makes campaign stop in Sedalia (1)Pachyderm hosts Eastern County Commissioner Forum (1) Upcoming Events Jul 28 Sedalia Area Farmers' Market Tue, Jul 28, 2020 Jul 29 End-of-summer reading party Wed, Jul 29, 2020 Jul 31 Sedalia Area Farmers' Market Fri, Jul 31, 2020 Aug 1 Les Webb breakfast Sat, Aug 1, 2020 Aug 4 Primary election Tue, Aug 4, 2020 Online Poll Do you support the use of federal agents to help curb violent crime? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Calendar Browse Today's events Submit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.