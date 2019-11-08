Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Springfield poet and journalist Karen Craigo as Missouri’s fifth Poet Laureate, for 2019-21.
The Missouri Poet Laureate enriches Missourians’ lives by fostering the art of poetry statewide through public appearances, readings, workshops, and digital and social media.
As a poet, Craigo has published two full-length collections of her works, “Passing Through Humansville” (2018) and “No More Milk” (2016). She is the poetry series editor for the Missouri State University-based Moon City Press and the nonfiction editor for the literary journal “Mid-American Review.” She explores writing, publishing, and creativity on her blog, “Better View of the Moon.”
As a journalist, Craigo is editor and general manager of “The Marshfield Mail,” a 128-year-old weekly newspaper based in the Webster County seat.
Craigo's work has been hailed by fellow poets as “disarmingly witty and wise...warm and inviting” with "a wonderful intimacy...a melding of tenderness and humor."
The Missouri Arts Council facilitates the Missouri Poet Laureate Program on behalf of the Office of the Governor. Parson chose Craigo from public nominations contributed this past spring and vetted by the Missouri Poet Laureate Committee. She succeeds Aliki Barnstone, of Columbia, who served from 2016 into 2019.
