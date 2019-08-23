On Aug. 27 at 10 a.m., Katy Trail Community Health will host officials from the Federal Health Resources and Services Administration who will be making a funding announcement to Katy Trail Community Health. The presentation will take place at the Sedalia location, 821 Westwood Dr.
KTCH will use these funds to continue to improve quality, efficiency, and the effectiveness of health care delivery in the communities it serves. The center has received the Health Center Quality Leader Award for best overall clinical performance among all health centers for five consecutive years. This year’s award places KTCH in the top 10% of health centers in the delivery of high-quality care.
