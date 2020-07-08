OTTERVILLE — Kaysinger hoops returned to a local court Tuesday at the Otterville Hardwood Shootout, ending a competitive shutdown for many area programs.
Lady Eagles head coach and Otterville athletic director Jay Allen said the team is starting its offseason routine about two weeks later than usual. They started practice earlier this week before hosting Jamestown, Smithton, Community, Pilot Grove, Stoutland and Tipton for scrimmages in two days.
Allen said he had canceled two previously scheduled offseason events, and has planned no more than two weeks ahead for any athletic program.
“It’s probably good that we’re getting it in now before it’s taken away from us,” Allen said of the Otterville Shootout.
While some programs were playing their first contests of the summer, an area team-to-beat completed a somewhat normal offseason despite delays to the usual offseason routine.
“We got our full summer in,” said Tipton girls basketball head coach Jason Culpepper. “Within three to five games of a completely normal summer.”
The Lady Cardinals competed in front of limited fans at the MSHSAA Class 2 Show-Me Showdown in March. Weeks later, MSHSAA canceled the spring sports season.
Culpepper said that while the Lady Cardinals’ offseason was delayed by a couple weeks, the team played exhibitions in southern sites like Poplar Bluff, Branson and Willard.
“We had to travel a little bit more but starting the summer before last, we started playing teams from down there anyways,” Culpepper said.
Tipton fall programs were active in June and camps for football and softball are scheduled for next week. But as programs return to normal regimens, Culpepper said he anticipates restrictions for the upcoming school year.
Also the athletic director at Tipton, Culpepper said his suggestions include limiting crowds and adjusting schedules.
“You’re just trying to do a few things here and there, where you can, to kind of minimize it,” Culpepper said. “You’re not going to get rid of it, you can’t stop every scenario, we can’t live in a bubble and we don’t know when this is going away. So what can you do that’s just easy, not world-changing, that you can maybe reduce it.
“If it happens, trace it out, see who it affected and go from there.”
Allen said that beyond county and state guidelines regarding COVID-19, there have been few suggestions for the upcoming school year — much less the Otterville Shootout. He helped outline posted regulations at the door: custodians sanitized tables in the commons, teams spread out among the bleachers and masks were encouraged.
“I don’t mind making decisions, it’s part of my job,” Allen said. “What we’re doing was approved here. But even with that, there were no real guidelines. … Nobody else told me we have to do this, this and this.”
Given the lack of a clear projection, Allen said he is planning on a normal school year until directed otherwise.
“It’s hard for me to budget, it’s hard for me to do transportation, it’s hard for me to schedule,” Allen said. “Schools and teachers especially can adapt pretty well. But nobody is giving us answers.”
