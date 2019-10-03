Fixtures for the soccer and volleyball Kaysinger Conference Tournaments were released Thursday.
Tipton, Sacred Heart and Cole Camp lead three pools in the Kaysinger Conference Volleyball Tournament, with first serve on three courts scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 in Cole Camp. Pool play continues 9 a.m. Saturday with bracket play scheduled for 11 a.m.
Smithton and the Gremlins top two pools in the Kaysinger Conference Soccer Tournament, with both teams in action on the opening day of the tourney. First touch in Stover between the Bulldogs and Sacred Heart is scheduled for 5 p.m., Monday, Oct 7, followed by Smithton-La Monte.
Championship matches begin 4:30 p.m. Friday with the championship scheduled for 8 p.m.
Sacred Heart is defending titles in both events. Potential challengers to the Lady Gremlins (8-8-3, 4-0) this season include Tipton (5-2, 4-0 Kaysinger) and last season’s runner-up, Cole Camp (8-5-1, 4-1).
Entering the soccer tournament, Smithton (7-3, 2-0) has wins over La Monte (2-4, 0-2) and Green Ridge (4-6, 2-2), while the Bluebirds (3-4, 1-1) and Sacred Heart (10-5-1, 2-0) met Thursday in Cole Camp.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
