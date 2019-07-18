KCP&L customers seeking new and innovative ways to manage their energy and support renewable options now can sign up for the company’s Solar Subscription program. All KCP&L residential and business customers, whether they own or rent, can choose this sustainable energy option without incurring solar panel installation and maintenance costs or having to comply with homeowner’s association’s solar restrictions.
Through a low-cost monthly subscription, customers can choose to subscribe to solar panel shares that will reside in a solar array in the Kansas City area. If a customer moves elsewhere within the KCP&L service area, their subscription moves with them. As a subscriber of Solar Subscription, a customer’s monthly energy costs are estimated to increase between $5 to $15, while saving the customer the cost of panel installation and maintenance fees. Additionally, Solar Subscription offers a set energy charge. While standard electricity rates may fluctuate over time, the cost associated with the portion of energy that comes from Solar Subscription is fixed for the term of participation – up to 20 years, giving customers the opportunity to lock in a rate.
Westar Energy, which merged with KCP&L in 2018, has launched a similar program that has been popular with customers, with about 80 percent of the available subscriptions fulfilled. Both solar programs are part of the companies’ ongoing efforts to increase sustainable options for customers. With this continued focus on renewables, KCP&L and Westar Energy can meet nearly half of the electricity needs for the homes and businesses they serve with energy from zero-emission sources, including nearly one-third from renewable energy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.