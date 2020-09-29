KDRO will host a candidate debate with Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond, a Republican, and Independent candidate Brad Anders at 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2.
Charlie Thomas of KDRO will be the moderator. It will also be live-streamed on Facebook Live by Thomas and the Sedalia Democrat.
The debate will include introductions from each candidate, questions from Thomas, questions submitted via email to Thomas, live questions and comments from callers, and time for each candidate to talk about any other issues not already addressed. Questions for the candidates can be submitted to charlie@kdro.com by Sept. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.