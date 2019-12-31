As winter begins to set in, several national and statewide agencies are working to make sure residents are taking the proper steps to protect their pets in cold weather.
Just as humans need to take extra precautions during the winter to stay warm and dry, they need to do the same for their pets. Owners need to make sure they are taking extra steps to keep their pets healthy and happy this winter.
Becky Krueger, a representative for the Humane Society of Missouri, said the most common mistakes she sees pet owners make is assuming their pet will be fine outside in cold temperatures because they have fur.
“A lot of times people think that pets have their built in fur coats and that they can be outside in the colder temperatures,” said Krueger. “We just like to let pet parents know that our pets get cold too...We like to put a number on it. We like to say 35 degrees and below, protect Fido.”
This doesn’t mean pets cannot spend any time outside in the colder months. Krueger recommended being aware of outdoor conditions and knowing the pet. The amount of time a pet can stay outside in colder conditions depends on the pet. The American Veterinary Medical Association says owners may need to shorten walks or limit time spent outside in colder months.
“Dogs and cats can still suffer from hypothermia, they can get frostbite,” she explained. “We want to make sure that they’re not out for too long but long enough that they can burn some energy and go to the bathroom.”
Krueger stressed the importance of wiping off pets’ paws once they return inside, including the bellies of smaller pets. Keeping pets dry can help keep them warmer and keep aggravating chemicals off their paws.
“A lot of the different ice melts are pretty irritating for pet pads and their paws,” Kreuger said. “If that’s on their paws for too long, if they’re licking their paws trying to get it off, it could give them some gastrointestinal problems.”
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals recommends massaging petroleum jelly or other paw protectants on pets’ paw pads before going outside to protect them from salts or chemicals. Booties can also be used.
In some cases, pets will have to be left outside for a prolonged period of time. Kreuger said it is vital for those pets to have a warm, draft-free, dry shelter and access to fresh water.
“You always want to make sure that your pet has access to a warm, insulated place. We’ve seen a lot of innovative ideas that people have used…” she said. “You want to make sure that the pet does have access to get in and stay warm and stay dry...Also, making sure that they have access to fresh water and that water bowl isn't freezing. Just making sure that they can stay warm and stay dry if they absolutely have to be outside.”
Many pet owners will put blankets or dog beds in their pets’ shelter, which can end up doing more harm than good.
“That can be bad too because if that blanket gets wet then it freezes very quickly,” Kreuger said. “Then the dog is sleeping on a sheet of ice which is not good. Using things like cedar shavings are really good to insulate the inside of the dog house.”
While it might be tempting to put off a pets’ veterinary visit until it becomes warmer, Kreuger said it is vital for pets to get their scheduled checkups on time.
“Getting those annual checks are important,” she explained. “There are some conditions like arthritis or even lung conditions that could be worse in the colder months.”
Other tips from the Humane Society of Missouri include checking pets’ paws frequently for signs of cold-weather damage, such as cracked paw pads, redness between toes and any bleeding. Owners with dogs with thinner coats should consider a sweater or coat for their dog when outside. They must be kept dry though, since a wet sweater can make the dog colder. The ASPCA said to never shave your pet down during the colder months and to keep bathing to a minimum during cold spells.
The ASPCA also recommend providing pets with a warm place to sleep off the floor, away from drafts. Owners should also consult their veterinarians to see if their pet requires more food in the colder months, especially if the pet is left outside for prolonged periods of time. Chemicals like antifreeze should also be kept out of pets’ reach.
Other tips from the The American Veterinary Medical Association include checking vehicles before driving since warm engines can be appealing for outdoor and feral cats. Also making sure pets have proper identification like collars and microchips.
“Many pets become lost in winter because snow and ice can hide recognizable scents that might normally help your pet find his/her way back home,” the AMVA said.
The Humane Society of Missouri has an Animal Cruelty Task Force for the entire state of Missouri Kreuger said. If a citizen sees a pet that has been left outside and is in distress, the hotline can be reached at 314-647-4400 and is completely anonymous.
