Kent and Linda Keethler, of Sedalia, announce the engagement of their daughter, Erin Keethler, to Kio Drum, the son of Michelle Calder-Drum, of Sedalia, and Jeff and Tammy Drum, of Warsaw.
The future bride is a 2013 graduate of Sacred Heart High School. She received a bachelor of science in exercise science from the University of Kansas in 2017. She is pursuing a doctorate in physical therapy from Missouri State University where she plans to graduate in May.
The future groom is a 2013 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. He received an associate of applied science in manufacturing technology from State Fair Community College in 2015. He works as a foreman at Mid America Car in Kansas City.
A 4:30 p.m. wedding is planned for Oct. 10, 2020.
