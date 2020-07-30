Erin Keethler, of Sedalia, graduated with a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree at Missouri State's hooding ceremony May 15.
Keethler plans to work at North Kansas City Rehabilitation Hospital.
A graduate of Sacred Heart High School and the University of Kansas, Keethler is the daughter of Kent and Linda Keethler, of Sedalia
