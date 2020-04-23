While virtually every other sport has been forced to shutter due to health concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus, dirt track racing has managed to thrive, virtually.
Before his race at Park Jefferson Speedway in Jefferson, South Dakota — a race moving forward with social distancing restrictions and doors closed to fans — Warrensburg sprint car driver Kameron Key is scheduled to compete in a simulated tune-up via iRacing.
“It’s unique because with football or basketball, you're moving sticks and pushing buttons. You're playing but you're not doing anything related to that sport,” Key said. “In the racing world, you’re doing the skill set, same motions, basically everything in real life. That’s what sets it apart from Madden or [NBA 2K]. I never was into NASCAR video games, but how real [iRacing] is to the real world is why I do it. It's a blast. It’s all spot on.”
Key is poised to race 5 p.m. Friday, logging into a rendering of Knoxville Raceway, based in Knoxville, Iowa.
Last week in the first installment of the Lucas Oil ASCS eSport Series at a virtual Williams Grove, a track based in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, Key qualified for the A-feature with a third-place finish in his heat race.
Finishing 12th in the main event, Key cited the simulated dirt track wear-and-tear for a difference of about three seconds between his qualifying time and feature performance.
“It feels like you're in the race, but you’re lacking the physical force in the seat,” Key said. “As laps are turned, wherever those cars are running, that track will dry out like it would in real life. In the course of a race, the track is constantly changing just like the real thing.
“You’re constantly chasing the track just like you would in a real race.”
Key said he started sim racing three years ago, investing about $1,000 for the price of a new desktop computer, steering wheel and pedal hardware combined once iRacing incorporated dirt-track racing. He has since raced in servers with friends, peers, professionals and celebrities alike, including Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long and Dale Earndhardt Jr.
“It’s kind of like Call of Duty, where you just hop in races for fun that aren’t in leagues or anything,” Key said. “You never know who you’ll find on there.”
Key said he lined up against Junior in a NASCAR trucks sim on pavement as opposed to his usual dirt track sprints format.
“Oh, he smoked me,” Key said.
Prepared to race at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland and Lake Ozark Speedway, both of which are currently closed, Key said sim racing has allowed him to practice as well as make up for missed exposure. Last week’s event was his first with his real-world paint job.
“The sponsors who are giving you money, they’re not getting much on their investment right now,” Key said.
He will soon be the lone Missouri sprints driver in the field at Park Jefferson Speedway. Initially scheduled to host races with limited attendance, the Open Wheel Nationals event will host its event with no fans, limited crew per driver, no merch stands, a 20-foot distance between trailers.
But before he hits the road for South Dakota, Key looks to sharpen his virtual craft from home. The race is scheduled to broadcast for free at RacinBoys.com.
“It’s definitely upped their membership during this pandemic,” Key said.
