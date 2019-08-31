The Sedalia Kiwanis Club will sponsor the sixth annual Kiwanis Kids Day in the Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept 7 at Liberty Park. The event is planned for kids 1 to 12 years old.
Games offered that day will include a hula hoop contest, a gunny sack race and a balloon toss. The event will also feature free car seat safety checks by the Pettis County Health Department and much more. Hot dogs, chips and a drink will be provided for all kids taking part.
For more information, contact Ann Dove at 660-527-3794.
