KMOS-TV has modified its weekday broadcast schedule to include three hours of programs daily to assist students and their families while schools are closed.
KMOS-TV is the University of Central Missouri’s public television station. Beginning Monday, April 6, it will dedicate the hours of 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to the “KMOS Classroom” schedule on HD channel 6.1, replacing previously scheduled programs for April and into May. Regular PBS Kids programming will be unaffected. Programming each day will be generally grouped by curriculum in the following manner: Mondays for math and technology, Tuesdays for history and social studies, Wednesdays for performing and visual arts, and Thursdays for language arts. Fridays will remain unchanged as they regularly feature nature and science programs. Students seeking content related to careers will find it on Monday and Friday afternoons.
“KMOS Classroom” content will include some documentaries that have aired in primetime, while others will be broadcast for the first time this month.
KMOS is one of many PBS stations nationwide adjusting their local broadcast schedules to provide alternatives for students and educators. For more information, visit kmos.org/classroom.
