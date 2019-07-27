Inez Knievel will celebrate her 94th birthday with a reception hosted by her children.
Inez was born July 29, 1925, in Elgin, Nebraska.
She was married to Anton Knievel Dec. 27, 1943. She and her late husband lived in Norfolk, Nebraska, until 1968 when they relocated to Sedalia. They were married for 55 years.
She worked for Meadow Gold Dairy in Sedalia, retiring in 1979. She moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where she now resides.
Inez has six children, Judy Knievel and Terry (Bev) Knievel, all of Phoenix, Arizona, Jim Knievel, of Magnolia, Texas, Toni (Larry) Wiese, of Sedalia, the late Dan Knievel, of Springfield, and the late Cheryl Callahan; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren including fourth-generation twin boys, and five great-great-grandchildren including fifth generation twin girls.
Birthday cards may be mailed to Inez at 11614 N. 32nd Ave., Phoenix, Arizona, 85029.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.