Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend Knob Noster State Park’s first conceptual development planning meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 at the Clearfork Shelter. As the long-range plan for the park is updated, the public is encouraged to come to learn more about the planning process, ask questions and provide input regarding future park use and development.
For more information on conceptual development planning, visit https://bit.ly/2DpUhkH. A 30-day comment period will begin Aug. 13, with a survey at https://bit.ly/3fyIXzI.
Informational meetings give staff the opportunity to discuss the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.
The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain and may be required by local orders.
Knob Noster State Park is at 873 SE 10th in Knob Noster. For more information, call the park at 660-563-2463 or email Missouri State Parks at moparks@dnr.mo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.