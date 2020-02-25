Knob Noster State Park invites visitors to participate in the Hike Lucky Scavenger Hunt from Feb. 25 to April 1.
One lucky item will be placed along each of Knob Noster State Park’s seven hiking trails. Participants are encouraged to get outside on the trails, find the items and take a photo with the lucky items. Participants can share their photos on Facebook by tagging Knob Noster State Park with #hikelucky or by emailing the photos to chris.edmondson@dnr.mo.gov.
Knob Noster State Park is located at 873 S.E. 10th in Knob Noster. For more information, call the park at 660-563-2463.
