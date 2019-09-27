Volunteers are needed for the annual "Fall Beautification Day" from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at Knob Noster State Park.
This event will enlist the help of volunteers to get the park ready for fall. Tasks will be available for all ages. Projects include litter patrol, trail work, maintenance, exotic and invasive plant control and more.
To allow staff to prepare projects, registration is recommended, particularly for larger groups. Participants should bring work gloves, insect repellent and drinking water and wear closed-toe shoes.
Knob Noster State Park is located near Knob Noster and Whiteman Air Force Base, off U.S. Route 50 and south on state Route 23 or state Route DD. For more information about the event and to register, call the park at 660-563-2463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.