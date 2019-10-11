The public is invited to Knob Noster State Park from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 for the sixth annual Hallow Fest. The event will be at the Bobwhite Group Camp located off state Route DD.
There will be games, crafts, a creepy crawler program, an owl program, a haunted cabin, tram rides and local vendors selling pumpkins and food. Costumes are welcome. Be sure to dress for the weather and bring a flashlight.
Judging for the pumpkin decorating contest will be from 4 to 7:30 p.m. with the winners announced at 8 p.m. To participate in the contest, decorated pumpkins must be delivered to the park office by 4 p.m. Oct. 18.
Knob Noster State Park is located at 873 S.E. 10th St. in Knob Noster. For more information, call the park at 660-563-2463.
