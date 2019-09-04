Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to an informational meeting about Knob Noster State Park at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at the WPA Shelter.
Representatives from the park will be on hand to provide information about the park and to answer questions. The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the park and its operations.
These informational meetings, which are being hosted in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and plans for the parks and historic sites, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.
Knob Noster State Park is at 873 SE 10th in Knob Noster. For more information, call 660-563-2463 or visit mostateparks.com.
