Knob Noster State Park invites the public to explore the seven Leave No Trace Principles with park staff at their Gold Standard site beginning at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 5. The series will be a four-week series, meeting at site No. 1 each Sunday in July.
Each program will consist of a presentation and discussion on two of the Leave No Trace Principles followed by an activity. Activities could include brief hikes or interactive games. Programs are good for individuals of all ages and skillsets. Participants who attend at least three programs will win a prize on July 26, the last day of the series.
Site No. 1 is in the special use camping area, also known as the scout camping area, on the eastern side of the park, down the street from the visitor center and the campground.
Lawn blankets, camping chairs, sunblock and insect repellent are recommended. Face coverings are not required, however, participants are encouraged to wear them when social distancing is not possible.
Registration is required. To register or for more information, call Knob Noster State Park office at 660-563-2463. Participants must register for each program date separately.
