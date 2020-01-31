Knob Noster State Park will host Toddler Storytime in the Park at 10 a.m. Feb. 6, Feb. 13 and Feb. 27. Join park staff at the visitor center for this free program geared toward preschool-aged children. Each Saturday will feature a different outdoor-themed story followed by a fun craft.
• Feb. 6 – Groundhogs
• Feb. 13 – Porcupine Valentine
• Feb. 27 – Bears
Knob Noster State Park is at 873 S.E. 10th in Knob Noster. For more information, call the park at 660-563-2463.
