Joe and Elaine Kolodziej, of Wildwood, announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily Rose Kolodziej, to Brent Steven Gerke, both of Kansas City. He is the son of Charles and Beverly Gerke, of Sedalia.
The future bride is a 2012 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School in Manchester and a 2016 graduate of the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg. She teaches fourth grade in the St. Joseph School District in St. Joseph.
The future groom is a 2010 graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Sedalia and a 2015 graduate of the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg. He is an engineering technician at Black and Veatch in Kansas City.
An Oct. 5 wedding is planned at Defiance Ridge Vineyards in Defiance.
