Jerry and Norma Kreiensieck, of Nevada, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter Karen Kreiensiek to Wade Smith, both of Bunceton. He is the son of Sue Arnold Smith, of Smithton and the late Jerry Dean Smith.
The future bride graduated in 2004 from Nevada High School in Nevada, Missouri, and graduated in 2014 from the University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine. She works at Booneville Animal Hospital in Boonville.
The future groom graduated in 2006 from Smithton High School in Smithton. He works at the Pilot Grove Co-op Elevator in Pilot Grove.
A May 2 wedding is planned at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Boonville.
