LINCOLN — Unable to run through Sweet Springs, the Lincoln Cardinals relied on its wings.
Lincoln senior Bo Kroenke caught five touchdown passes Friday during a 49-12 victory hosting Sweet Springs to help the Cardinals remain undefeated and atop Class 1 state standings.
Kroenke said he and senior Jackson Beaman exercised a connection they have shared since their days playing youth football.
“We really just find a groove, and once we find that groove, we’re going to ride it out until it ends,” Kroenke said. “If they don’t make an adjustment, we’re going to keep pounding it at them.”
On the first Lincoln drive, Kroenke moved the chains three times before catching a 27-yard TD with 6:06 in the first period. The Cardinals forced a turnover on downs on Sweet Springs’ next drive, and Kroenke scored again on a 72-yard catch and run with 27 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Kroenke’s third TD, a 16-yard catch, extended the Cardinals lead to 28-12 with 2:09 to halftime. His fifth, also a 16-yarder, brought the standing to 49-12 with 9:36 to play.
Fumble recoveries, each recovered by senior Dylan Hayworth, set up two Sweet Springs scores in the first half. With 9:12 on the clock in the second quarter, Greyhounds junior Cole Lovercamp rushed for a short TD to put Sweet Springs on the board, trailing 14-6.
Lincoln head coach Kevin LaFavor lectured his team before halftime. It was the second week in a row the Cardinals (5-0) have played a close contest before the break, only to silence its opponents in the second half. Last week, Lincoln defeated Windsor 40-14 in its first game of Kaysinger Conference play.
“I just knew we were better than that,” LaFavor said. “We just weren’t going real hard. We were missing tackles we usually make, our line play wasn’t real clean, we just wanted to clean it up and get sharp.”
LaFavor credited the Greyhounds front for challenging Lincoln’s rush attack, which averaged 267 yards per game entering Friday.
“They definitely limited our run game,” LaFavor said. “On film, you can see where there’s openings. That’s kind of been their bugaboo, and we took advantage of that tonight.”
Kroenke said there were few strategic adjustments made at halftime.
“A lot of it was just effort,” Kroenke said.
Lincoln senior Parker Engles found paydirt on a 13-yard run to give the Cards a 21-6 lead. Kroenke swiped the ensuing kickoff from Sweet Springs, but a fumble recovery on its own 36 positioned the Greyhounds to score on a 40-yard reception to Lovercamp.
Sweet Springs senior Brandon Green recovered a botched kickoff return from Lincoln, but the Cards would forced a three-and-out to prevent further points off turnovers.
Lincoln led 42-12 after a third-quarter air raid. Beaman passed to Nate Hesse for a quick strike TD and survived a wild sequence that led to a 47-yard score to Kroenke, his fourth of the night. Beaman scooped a lost snap in the backfield, scrambled right and threw to Kroenke near his own 20-yard line.
Gashing the Sweet Springs defense on seemingly identical routes, Kroenke said his read of the Greyhounds defense helped the Cardinals pull away.
“We have a play where I can read where that safety is,” Kroenke said. “That play worked really, really well for us tonight.”
The Cardinals, finalists in the Class 1 Show-Me Bowl last year, have defended its No. 1 preseason rank in the Class 1 Missouri media poll for six weeks. They travel to Tipton 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
Sweet Springs (3-2) returns home next week to face Santa Fe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.