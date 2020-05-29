After announcing in February it would be opening a new location in Sedalia, Kwench Juice Cafe will be opening Monday, June 1.
The newest Kwench Cafe will be operated by franchisees Stafford and Gina Swearingen at 3224 W. 16th St. in the shopping center across from State Fair Community College.
“Kwench is an all-natural raw juice bar, with smoothies, acai and pataya bowls, everything always fresh and not frozen except the acai bowls,” Kwench founder and Sedalia franchise owner Chris Gregoris told the Democrat in February. “Here we’ll offer more than usual. We’ll be expanding on our cafe menu by offering coffees, organic teas, and some frozen yogurt for spring and summer.”
According to the website, the menu includes raw juices, power juices, acai bowls, pataya bowls, smoothies, juice shots, and superfood boosts like bee pollen, goji berry powder, cacao powder, hemp protein, whey protein, spirulina, chia seeds, maca, lucuma, and chlorella that can be added to various items.
Gregoris has been in Sedalia this week helping prepare for Monday’s opening. As employees practice their new juicing skills, Gregoris has offered to buy all first responders a Kwench raw juice or smoothie between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, May 29, according to a news release. The offer is being extended to all Pettis County law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, physicians and nurses. First responders will be asked to show identification.
The news release notes Kwench Juice Café will not be officially open Friday and no money will be exchanged.
