The La Monte Math Team participated in the California Math Contest on Dec. 7. Division 1 schools included Cole Camp, first place; Northwest, second place; Stover, third place; Richland, Sacred Heart, and Smithton. Three sophomores, two freshmen and four eighth-graders participated for La Monte. The students received eight ribbons and nine medals.
Karen Cisneros: Fourth in Mixed Team (ribbon).
Brendan Green: Fourth in Algebra 10 (ribbon), third in Manual Computations 10 (medal) and first in Team 10 (medal). Green was named Third Top Sophomore.
Brandon Lugo: Ninth in Word Problems 9 and fifth in Team 9 (ribbon).
Fabricio Lugo: Sixth in Manual Computations 9, third in Stats & Probability (medal) and fifth in Team 9 (ribbon).
Saraih Navarro: Fifth in Algebra 10 (ribbon), ninth in Word Problems 10, sixth in Manual Computations and first in Team 10 (medal).
Arianna Olmedo: Sixth in Geometry 10, seventh in Word Problems 10, second in Manual Computations 10 (medal) and first in Team 10 (medal).
Hailey Parks: Fifth in Team 9 (ribbon).
Jesse Priest: 10th in Word Problems 9 and fifth in Team 9 (ribbon).
Gregorio Quezada: Sixth in Hodge Podge, fourth in Stats and Probability (ribbon) and fourth in Mixed Team (ribbon).
