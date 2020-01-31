La Monte girls basketball used a 15-1 run in the second half Friday to pull away from Lincoln 51-43 and advance to bracket play in the Kaysinger Conference Basketball Tournament.
Lady Vikings junior Claire Oehrke led the team with 15 points, freshman Aubrey Oehrke added 13 to help La Monte beat Lincoln 51-43 and advance to bracket play in the Kaysinger Conference Basketball Tournament at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.
La Monte is scheduled to play its fifth game in as many days 11:30 a.m. Saturday against top-seeded Tipton. The Lady Vikings lost Dec. 2 to the Lady Cards at the Tipton Tournament 91-21.
Lady VIkings head coach Lisa Oehrke said the team will need its best effort to pull off an upset.
“We’re going to have to be on it,” Lisa said. “They have such a spread out offense with an abundance of 3-point shooters, and they hustle too. We’re going to have to be at the top of our game. But with it being our fifth game of the week, we’re going to just see how it goes.”
Lady Vikings freshman Lily Bastion landed a 3-pointer just before the horn to bring the halftime standing to 24-23.
Back-to-back makes from Claire Oehrke put La Monte ahead 38-35 and prompted a Lincoln timeout at the 1:16 mark in the third period. Entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Vikings led 40-37.
Claire Oehrke stole an inbounds pass and scored to extend the run to 8-0, forcing Lincoln to pause action with 5:25 to play. After freshman Aubrey Oehrke sank a pair of freebies, La Monte led 51-38.
“Taking those opportunities and pressing every once in a while was a big help to us,” Lisa Oerhke said. “Offensively, we were a little bit off tonight.”
The Lady Vikings (8-10) previously defeated Lincoln at the Otterville Holiday Classic in a 56-49 final Jan. 3.
Sacred Heart 69, La Monte 29
If the Gremlins are going to win an 11th Kaysinger Conference Tournament, they must win one more game than usual.
They took care of the first win Friday.
Sacred Heart seniors Noah Marshall and Jude Rollings scored 16 and 12 points, respectively, en route to a 69-29 victory over La Monte to advance in the Kaysinger Conference Tournament.
Having defeated the Vikings by 30 points Sacred Heart boys basketball head coach Steve Goodwin said the Gremlins worked on ball control in the rematch.
“Make sure our passes hit each other from the waist to the heart,” Goodwin said. “Take care of the ball. … Fundamentals.”
The Gremlins (11-7) move forward 4 p.m. Saturday against Green Ridge. The Tigers (12-4) claim conference wins over Otterville, Windsor, La Monte, Stover and Tipton and are winners of three straight.
“Green Ridge is awfully good, so we’ll see what happens,” Goodwin said. “They’re the three seed for a reason.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
