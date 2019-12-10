A La Monte man has been charged after choking a victim and threatening law enforcement with a machete.
According to a Pettis County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies responded to the 100 block of Olive Street in La Monte on Friday in reference to a physical disturbance involving a victim being choked. Prior to deputies’ arrival, the victim fled the residence on foot. A search of the area was conducted, but the suspect, Howard G. Martin III, was not located and charges were submitted to the Pettis County prosecuting attorney.
The release states deputies were dispatched to the residence again at 3:45 a.m. Sunday for a disturbance. The disturbance again involved Martin who was now in the possession of a machete and threatening to harm any responding law enforcement officers.
When deputies arrived, Martin refused to follow commands to exit the residence. Deputies entered the residence and located Martin hiding in a bathtub. Martin was taken into custody but began resisting while being escorted to the patrol vehicle.
Martin has been charged with felony third-degree assault for the first incident with no bond. On the second incident, Martin has been charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon, felony resisting arrest, and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault with no bond.
Arraignment took place Monday afternoon at the Pettis County Courthouse for both cases. A hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 17 for attorney status.
