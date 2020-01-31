The La Monte Math Team competed in the Camdenton High School Math Relay on Jan. 18. at Camdenton High School. La Monte competed against the following six schools in division one: Calvary Lutheran, Richland, Sacred Heart, Stover, Smithton, and Uniontown, Kansas. Two seniors, one junior, three sophomores, one freshman, and three eighth graders participated. The team received 12 medals and five ribbons at the event.
Brendan Green: second (medal) in Geometry 10, first (medal) in Word Problems 10, second (medal) in Manual Computations 10, and second (medal) in Team 10. Gree was also named Top Sophomore at the event.
Rebaeka Natale: fourth (ribbon) in Geometry 12, and third (medal) in Word Problems 12.
Saraih Navarro: fourth (ribbon) in Word Problems 10, and second (medal) in Team 10.
Ariana Olmedo: fourth (ribbon) in Geometry 10, third (medal) in Manual Computations 10, and second (medal) in Team 10.
Emma Schouten: second (medal) in Manual Computations 11, and fifth (ribbon) in Team 11.
Gregorio Quezada: fifth (ribbon) in Team 11.
Brandon Lugo, Fabricio Lugo, and Jesse Priest: third (medals) in Team 9.
