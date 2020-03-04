JEFFERSON CITY — Tipton girls basketball is back among the elite.
Lady Cardinals senior Abby Backes led all scorers with 30 points Wednesday to help defeat Eugene 74-60 and send Tipton to the Class 2 quarterfinals for the second time in three years.
With spectators lining the baseline at James L. Rackers Fieldhouse at Helias Catholic, Lady Cardinals head coach Jason Culpepper said teams prepare all season to win games surrounded by such an intense postseason crowd.
“Two years, it seemed like 100 years,” Culpepper said of returning to the quarterfinals. “It never gets old, that feeling you get after you win a big game like this. That’s why you work all season, to get to this point. Every game matters, but every game you’re preparing for games like these.”
Backes landed her first four 3-point attempts, powering a 9-0 run in the first period that lifted the Lady Cards to a 20-8 lead.
Lady Cardinals freshman Briar Cox added a pair of field goals, including a putback effort that brought the score to its halftime standing, 39-27.
Culpepper said freshmen Cox and Myra Claas represent the balance Tipton lacked the last time they claimed Elite Eight status, when Mid-Buchanan eliminated the Lady Cards 70-37.
“I don’t feel like we have a glaring weakness,” Culpepper said. “Last quarterfinals, we were small, we were weak. … We had kind of arrived, but we weren’t there yet, physically.
“It’s tough to exploit a particular area of our defense.”
Eugene (21-4) pulled within five points, 58-53, with help from a 12-0 run in the third period. Calling timeout with 5:48 to play, Culpepper said the Lady Cards had resigned to a passive approach against the Lady Eagles’ zone defense.
Because it was an issue of approach and not execution, Culpepper said he offered few words of advice in the huddle.
“Nothing,” Culpepper said. “Settle down. Take care of it. Abby looked at them.”
It was some look, as the Lady Cardinals responded with a 13-2 run, including nine unanswered points, to put the game out of reach.
Tipton (24-5) moves forward to challenge District 5 winners, Paris with Faith Walk, 1 p.m. Saturday at Moberly Area Community College.
Given the depth and experience the senior Lady Cardinals boast, Culpepper said there is no shortage of determination in Tipton.
“They want it,” Culpepper said. “When they were sophomores, they didn’t know it. Now they’re seniors. Last chance, how bad do you want it?"
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
