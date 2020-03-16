SPRINGFIELD — Tipton’s bright-red songbirds reached new heights.
But the Lady Cardinals finished a program-best campaign with room to climb.
Tipton girls basketball claimed runner-up honors in its MSHSAA Class 2 Show-Me Showdown debut Saturday after a 62-51 loss to East Buchanan at JQH Arena.
Bulldogs freshman Gracie Kelsey scored a game-high 26 points on 10 of 16 shooting with 12 rebounds. East Buchanan senior Addisyn Ishmael added 21 points as the pair combined to shoot 20-for-28 from the field.
“It’s the only second-place trophy that I’m proud of,” said Lady Cardinals head coach Jason Culpepper. “I’m really glad they got to end it down there. I wouldn’t trade it in.”
After a long-range make from junior Kiley Bailey, Lady Cardinals freshman Myra Claas landed the last of four consecutive 3-pointers to give Tipton an eight-point lead, 24-16, at the 7:04 mark in the second period.
The Lady Cards would miss every 3-point attempt that followed.
East Buchanan led 33-32 at halftime and, after a game-tying floater from Tipton senior Abby Backes, held the Lady Cardinals to two points over five minutes en route to a 50-40 advantage through three quarters.
Claas led Tipton with 23 points and Backes added 16 as the Lady Cardinals finished 4-for-19 from beyond the arc.
Culpepper said Kelsey’s defensive presence allowed the blue-and-gold backcourt to aggressively pursue Tipton’s guards.
“They did a good job of being able to pressure the ball without getting beat to the hole too bad,” Culpepper said. “(Kelsey) did a good job of covering up some of that. … They just cleaned it up. If we missed it, we didn’t get a lot of second-chance opportunities.”
In quarters, Tipton (26-6) defended another frontcourt power in Paris senior Tori Hamilton. Culpepper said East Buchanan’s supporting cast was the difference between the quarterfinal round and the Class 2 title game.
“That’s a big team, strong team,” Culpepper said. “We wanted to help, but we just couldn’t give as much help as we could against Paris.”
Culpepper said East Buchanan’s size challenged Tipton’s guard to pair physical defensive effort with delicate offensive skill.
“It's tough to ask somebody to go down there and guard a post, bang down there with the bigs, and then on offense go down there and shoot 22-footers,” Culpepper said. “It’s tough, I know it is. I think a lot of it was the fact that they were bigger than us and they wore us down.”
Each Buchanan entered Saturday’s contest unbeaten against Class 2 opponents. The Lady Bulldogs (29-3) topped Tarkio for the Class 2 District Tournament, eliminated then-undefeated Wellington-Napoleon in sectionals and advanced to Springfield with a 51-41 final with Miller.
Ishmael and Kelsey twice pushed the Each Buchanan lead to 14 points in the final period. Claas, who scored 21 points in the first half, earned her first bucket after halftime on a fast-break opportunity generated by a steal.
Pressing with less than two minutes to play, Tipton trailed 56-49. Backes sank two free throws to make it a six-point game, but the Lady Cards would not make up the difference.
Culpepper said he was pleased the Lady Cardinals senior class reached the Final Four, and expressed appreciation that the tournament was hosted. Health concerns regarding the national spread of coronavirus limited attendance at the Show-Me Showdown to 150 fans per program.
“We’re really excited that we got the opportunity to come down here and finish off their careers down here in Springfield, in the Final Four,” Culpepper said. “We’re really glad we got the opportunity to play, with everything that’s going on.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.