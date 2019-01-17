A few too many defensive breakdowns in the second half proved costly in Smith-Cotton’s 57-53 loss to Summit Christian Academy in Wednesday’s opener of the S-C/McDonald’s Girls Classic.
Lady Tigers head coach Jessie Arnold lamented those miscues during post-half timeouts over focal points emphasized between halves.
“[SCA senior Sophie Schooley] is a really good shooter, and that was kind of our entire halftime talk, you know, don’t leave the basketball,” Arnold said. “And there were times when we ran away from the girl with the basketball -- more than twice, probably -- and that’s just a mental lapse. That’s just court awareness, understanding personnel and the game plan. Those are things we keep talking about and need to continue to improve on.”
Schooley knocked down two 3-pointers in the first half and three more the rest of the game to finish with a game-high 24 points for the Eagles. Her last of the five extended the lead to six before Haley Wiskur converted a second-chance look and pressure forced a turnover that led to a Sophie Martin turnaround score with 1:05 to go, but Schooley knocked down two shots at the stripe and Smith-Cotton committed two turnovers in the final minute that hindered the comeback effort.
A lack of defensive awareness in the third quarter was made up for by an aggressive mentality to attack the interior by S-C, particularly from junior Sophie Martin, who matched Haley Wiskur’s team-high 19 points with some efficient finishing on the low block.
“I have my games, but yeah, this is the most I’ve looked to score,” Martin said. “At half, I knew we were down and that it shouldn’t be this close, so I just wanted to do something about it.”
S-C mostly prevented the Eagles’ 5-foot-10 senior pair of Schooley and Alyssa Pemberton from doing damage inside in the first half, where the visitors scored for a majority on 3-pointers or in transition off turnovers. Wiskur sat for two minutes with a pair of fouls midway through the second quarter as Summit built a five-point lead, but it almost eradicated by halftime. Wiskur split a pair of free throws and Kiser Pannier stole the following inbounds to generate a short jumper by Martin before the horn to cut the lead to one at 26-25.
The Lady Tigers fall to 3-12 with the loss to the Eagles (9-4), a Class 3 side out of Lee’s Summit.
Martin said she feels some of the pressure that Wiskur has spoken previously about to bring about more wins to the program.
“We’ve been playing together for years, so everyone’s like, ‘We’ve got the group back together, let’s turn it around,’ and so there’s been pressure there, but there’s just not been the outcomes we’ve hoped for,” Martin said. “We still have time left in the season, but it’s definitely frustrating. We’ve felt we’ve never done well in home tournaments and that maybe this year [that’d change], so that’s frustrating, but we’ve got tomorrow to worry about now.”
The Lady Tigers will tangle with Parkview on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. before playing their final game of the Classic on Saturday afternoon with their matchup depending on the outcome of pool play.
Bryan Everson can be reached at 660-530-0147 or on Twitter @BryanEversonSD.
