Every summer, descendants of early visionaries in southern Pettis County gather with friends and family from near and far to continue a 176-year-old tradition. Lake Creek Campmeeting will meet again this year south of Smithton just off state Route W.
Campmeetings began as revivals, services taking place up to six times a day, with folks gathering to camp together for two weeks in between planting and harvest. As pioneers, life could sometimes feel rather isolating. These Campmeetings served as both religious and social gatherings. Over time, Bible classes for children and adults were added, with six to eight preachers available to teach and lead services.
From July 28 through Aug. 4, the 176th celebration will feature Vacation Bible School among the cabins in the mornings and nightly worship services at 7:30 p.m. Guest preachers this year will include the Rev. Dr. Drew Hill, of Arlington, Virginia, and the Rev. Emily Stirewalt, of La Monte and Eldorado United Methodist Churches, and many more. For a full list of speakers and events, visit www.lakecreekcampmeeting.org.
For more information, contact Heather Allen at 660-287-7705 or hmallen5063@yahoo.com.
