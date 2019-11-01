Lake Creek United Methodist Church will host a Lord’s Acre Sale at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. The menu will include chili, soup, sandwiches, salad, pie and drinks.
An auction will begin at 1 p.m. and will include smoked pork, baked goods, canned goods, produce, candy, crafts, farm products and many other items.
The church is located six miles south of Smithton on state Route W.
